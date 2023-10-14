DEN vs KAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Denmark vs Kazakhstan Euro Qualifiers

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Denmark (DEN) and Kazakhstan (KAZ). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Sunday 15 October 2023 and this football match will be played at Parken Stadium. If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, predictions, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams have given thier best in the last matches in this tournament and now going to play thier second head-to-head match. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of six matches in this tournament and received good responses from the audience and viewers. Denmark has faced four wins, one loss, or one draw and is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. On the other side, Kazakhstan has faced four wins, or two losses and is currently ranked in the 4th place of the points table. Both teams will give their best and it makes this football match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

DEN vs KAZ (Denmark vs Kazakhstan) Match Details

Match Denmark vs Kazakhstan (DEN vs KAZ)

League Euro Qualifiers

Date Sunday, 15th October 2023

Time 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

DEN vs KAZ Venue: Parken Stadium

DEN vs KAZ (Denmark vs Kazakhstan) Starting 11

Denmark (DEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Kasper Schmeichel, 2. Joakim Maehle, 3. Joachim Andersen, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Simon Kjaer, 6. Christian Norgaard, 7. Pierre Hojbjerg, 8. Christian Eriksen, 9. Jesper Lindstrom, 10. Jonas Wind, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

Kazakhstan (KAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Igor Shatsky, 2. Marat Bystrov, 3. Nuraly Alip, 4. Aleksandr Marochkin, 5. Yan Vorogovskiy, 6. Abzal Beysebekov, 7. Askhat Tagybergen, 8. Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, 9. Ramazan Orazov, 10. Maxim Samorodov, 11. Abat Aymbetov

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. It is not easy to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming football match because both of the teams gave similar game performances. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.