Denis Blair Kalanzi Cause of Death? Ugandan Broadcast Journalist Denis Blair Kalanzi Dies

It is very painful to announce that a very well-known Denis Blair Kalanzi has passed away recently. He was a PPU-attached journalist who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. It is very painful news for his family, friends and those who knew him as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. His unexpected death left many questions in people mind’s and now they are very curious to know about Denis Blair Kalanzi and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Denis Blair Kalanzi well knew a journalist who worked with UBC as a Luganda news Anchor. He used to work with the Presidential Press Unit- PPU. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge attention from the people. He was known for his detection, profession, principles and patriotism and he loved his profession. He was a kind-hearted person who earned huge respect from the people and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Denis Blair Kalanzi Cause of Death?

A reporter attached to the Presidential Press Unit, Denis Blair Kalanz is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. His unexpected demise has been announced by a UBC UGANDA on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died in the afternoon on 1st April 2023 at Mulago hospital. But still, his cause of death is not known. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Denis's passing has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony and information about the news. So his funeral ceremony will happen Monday at 2 pm in Kyampisi village. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.