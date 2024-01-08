CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Dentist, Engineer Dead After Car Crashes into Tree, CCTV Video Footage

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a fatal crash incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday that caused the death of two people. It is also reported that there are a total of five people were involved in this incident in which two were killed and the other three sustained serious injuries. An investigation has also been conducted due to this fatal crash and the deputies are on the way to fetch all the details surrounding this incident. Many people and netizens also showed their interest in knowing, so we made an article and mentioned all the available details regarding this fatal incident in this article.

Dentist

According to the sources, there were five people in the car at the time of this fatal incident and two of them were brutally killed. It was a crash incident that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday 7 January 2024 in the Cantt area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. It happened when the victim’s vehicle crashed into a tree near Bari Lal Kursi on a stretch between Suhani Khera and Cantt Road. After this incident, the police department and fire stations were informed about this incident and they immediately reached the incident scene. Swipe up this page to learn more about the victims.

Dentist, Engineer Dead After Car Crashes into Tree

It is reported that all five victims have been identified as male, two of whom are no longer in this world and the other is undergoing treatment for injuries. Hazratganj fire station officer RK Rawat also said, ‘The accident was so severe that the people inside the car had to be pulled out by firefighters, who had to use cutters and blades.’ The deputy commissioner of police (East) Syed Ali Abbas also stated that all five victims were immediately taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre where two were declared dead. Keep continuing your reading…

If we talk about those who were involved in this incident, two died and the other three were injured badly. Ajay Kumar Bharati, a 34-year-old dentist, and his friend from Jaunpur Vikas Kumar Maurya, 23, an electrical engineer with Lucknow Metro lost their lives in this accident. On the other hand, the three injured identified as Saurabh Kumar, his cousin Amit Kumar, and Amit Maurya, all aged 25 years and below, are undergoing treatment. However, no details have been given regarding his current condition. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article with more details. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blue capsule no markings male enhancement newest male enhancement pills for hardness where to buy penguin cbd gummies for ed king cobra male enhancement pills review review of red boost do statins help erectile dysfunction tryvexan male enhancement in usa exercise that helps erectile dysfunction cbd blue gummies for ed effects of iron pills on sexual performance what is rhino 7 pills urologist can treat premature ejaculation best method to cure premature ejaculation gabapentin helped sex drive bliss diet pill samples diet pills prescribed by your doctor fat burner pills bad for you optimal max keto pills review how did roseanne lose weight fat burn pills for men keto ultra slim pills why does chrissy metz not lose weight k1 keto gummies review is it hard to get wegovy can you take zofran with wegovy acv keto gummies burns fat for weight loss elements in diet pills safe over the counter appetite suppressants diet breakfast foods to lose weight can pickle juice help you lose weight ozempic and diarrhea can keto diet help lower cholesterol liquid diet drinks weight loss good housekeeping diet pills cbd products at martins best cbd sleep brand hempbombs products vs trust cbd martha cbd gummies review cbd pain freeze gel cbd hemp gummies do they work