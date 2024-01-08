Dentist, Engineer Dead After Car Crashes into Tree, CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a fatal crash incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday that caused the death of two people. It is also reported that there are a total of five people were involved in this incident in which two were killed and the other three sustained serious injuries. An investigation has also been conducted due to this fatal crash and the deputies are on the way to fetch all the details surrounding this incident. Many people and netizens also showed their interest in knowing, so we made an article and mentioned all the available details regarding this fatal incident in this article.

According to the sources, there were five people in the car at the time of this fatal incident and two of them were brutally killed. It was a crash incident that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday 7 January 2024 in the Cantt area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. It happened when the victim’s vehicle crashed into a tree near Bari Lal Kursi on a stretch between Suhani Khera and Cantt Road. After this incident, the police department and fire stations were informed about this incident and they immediately reached the incident scene. Swipe up this page to learn more about the victims.

Dentist, Engineer Dead After Car Crashes into Tree

It is reported that all five victims have been identified as male, two of whom are no longer in this world and the other is undergoing treatment for injuries. Hazratganj fire station officer RK Rawat also said, ‘The accident was so severe that the people inside the car had to be pulled out by firefighters, who had to use cutters and blades.’ The deputy commissioner of police (East) Syed Ali Abbas also stated that all five victims were immediately taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre where two were declared dead. Keep continuing your reading…

If we talk about those who were involved in this incident, two died and the other three were injured badly. Ajay Kumar Bharati, a 34-year-old dentist, and his friend from Jaunpur Vikas Kumar Maurya, 23, an electrical engineer with Lucknow Metro lost their lives in this accident. On the other hand, the three injured identified as Saurabh Kumar, his cousin Amit Kumar, and Amit Maurya, all aged 25 years and below, are undergoing treatment. However, no details have been given regarding his current condition. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article with more details. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.