Deo Bank Park: Family Racially Abused and Attacked During Walsall Picnic

A piece of very shocking news is coming from Deo Bank Park that a family was attacked by a group of armed men. The family was enjoying their picnic in the park but a few of the men were starting abusing them. The men also have weapons. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. People want to know how many men, were abusing the family. Is anyone injured during this attack? People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you are one of those who are interested to know the same information, then this article is for you. Continue reading for more details and information and follow us around for all the insights.

According to the sources, a family was attacked and abused by a group of men. The family was enjoying their picnic in Deo Bank Park. This incident happened on Sunday in Doe Bank Park, Walsall, West Midlands. The group of men attacked when the family members were trying to enjoy a picnic. If you are searching that the group of armed men arrested so let us tell you that all the men were arrested and taken into custody. The police department arrested four men, aged 58, 55, 39, and 38.

Family Racially Abused and Attacked During Walsall Picnic

Further, the video is also shared on the internet of this incident. The shared video is very disturbing. The video is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Because the viral video of this incident is very disturbing therefore the police department is requesting everyone to not share this video with other people. Further, four men were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody. In the viral video, you can see that four men have taken weapons and attacked the group of families. The video shows an argument between a large number of people.

Moreover, in the viral video, a voice of a man was heard who was yelling “Who wants it?’ Further, a person was also seen injured in the viral video. Still, the police department is investigating the case. The four caused were also arrested for abusing a family in the park. The police department also investigated and asking with local people if anyone knows the information about this to come and give the information about this incident. Further, the injured person was a member of those families who were enjoying their picnic. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.