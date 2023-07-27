Deonta Johnson and Shatia Welch? U.S. Shootings 5-year-old kills Baby Brother

Deonta Johnson and Shatia Welch are a couple from Indiana who are facing serious charges related to the tragic death of their 16-month-old baby. The incident occurred earlier this year when their 5-year-old son accidentally shot his younger brother. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about Deonta Johnson and Shatia Welch. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Recently released information reveals that the 5-year-old tested positive for cocaine at the time of the incident. As a result, Johnson and Welch have been arrested for neglect and drug possession.

The case shocked the local community and sparked a nationwide discussion about child safety and responsible parenting. It raises important questions about the role of parents in ensuring the well-being of their children and the potential consequences of neglect or substance abuse. The discovery of cocaine in the system of the 5-year-old boy is particularly concerning.

Further, their charges were confirmed on July 25, 2023, publicly. As per the reports, the 16-month-old baby’s name was Isiah Johnson. His brother shot whose name is Isiah Johnson. This incident happened on March 28, 2023. If you are searching that who are Deonta and Shatia so let us tell you that they are the parents of 16 months old baby boy who is no more. Deonta Johnson is 27 years old whereas Shatia Tiara Welch is 24 years old. They have drug charges and now they both are in police custody. Both face serval charges after this horrific incident.

Neglect is another serious accusation that the parents are facing. The incident involving the accidental shooting of the 16-month-old suggests that proper supervision was lacking at the time. Parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and should take necessary precautions to prevent any harm from coming to them. The arrest of Johnson and Welch should serve as a wake-up call for other parents who may be struggling with substance abuse issues or neglecting their parental responsibilities. It highlights the serious legal and moral consequences that can arise from such actions.