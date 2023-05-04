Deontay Wilder Arrested on Suspicion of Having Concealed Gun Charges Explained!

The breaking news is coming about a well-known American professional Boxer who was arrested. The statements are revealed by the Los Angeles Police Authority that the American Boxer named Deontay Wilder was arrested. He was arrested for having concealed gun. This news is going viral on social media. People are searching in huge quantities about the American Boxer Deontay Wilder on social media. This news is gai nig attention on various social media platforms. After, the arrest of an American Boxer Deontay Wilder’s news is on every news channel’s headline. People are very excited to know about him. If you want to know in detail so continue till the end and read the full article. Let’s read in detail.

If we talk about Deontay Wilder’s early life career so he is an American professional boxer. He was born on October 22, 1985. He is 37 years old. He is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, U.S. His real name is Deontay Leshun Wilder. Further, his nickname is the Bronze Bomber. He made his 10 successful defenses. He is the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007. Not only this he also win the WBC heavyweight title. According to The Ring magazine reports, he is the world’s best third active heavyweight on April 2923.

Deontay Wilder Arrested on Suspicion

Recently, he is on the eye of news channel headlines. He was taken into custody by the Los Angeles police authority. He was arrested around 1:15 a.m. The Los Angeles police stopped his car near a busy intersection when he was traveling. A Los Angeles police noticed a weapon in his car. According to the sources, he was arrested early Tuesday. He was carrying a weapon in his Rolls-Royce. His Rolls-Royce was searched by the Los Angeles department. On that day is found carrying a weapon on Tuesday.

As per the Los Angeles police reports, the American professional heavyweight boxer was arrested on Tuesday around 1:15 a.m. His Rolls-Royce was stopped by Los Angeles police near a busy intersection in the heart of the city’s Hollywood neighborhood. When Wilder was on the way his vehicle was stopped by police because the Los Angeles police noticed an obstructed plate. The Los Angeles police also noticed that he has did extravagant dark window tinting which is wrong and illegal in Los Angeles. The police noticed a marijuana smell, and after that, the vehicle was searched. The police found a 9-millimeter handgun in his car and marijuana in huge quantities. After arresting he was released around 6:35 a.m. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.