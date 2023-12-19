Deputy Sheriff Joshua Hamilton: Preble County Deputy Killed in Crash Identified

Today, shocking news is coming out related to a tragic accident in which two people lost their lives. Yes, you heard that right and the two deceased have been identified as Joshua Hamilton and Michael Gayheart II. The news of this tragic accident is making headlines on news channels and is attracting the attention of many people. There is an investigation was also conducted related to this heartbreaking incident and they have shared some statements. Many questions have arisen in the minds of people related to this topic and we have created an article to discuss all the details in brief, so read continuously and completely.

According to sources and reports, it was a head-on collision in which two people lost their lives. This collision occurred between two vehicles and occurred on Monday 18 December 2023 at approximately 04:00 am in the 4700 block of State Route 503 in Gratis TWP, Ohio, United States. Hamilton was reportedly a deputy sheriff with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and was traveling southbound in a 2018 Ford Explorer vehicle. Meanwhile, Michael was the driver of the other vehicle which was involved in this accident. However, there is no information about his personal life. Both of them died after being involved in this accident and the news was officially announced through a post on Facebook. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Deputy Sheriff Joshua Hamilton

Deputy Sheriff Joshua’s death has deeply impacted the community he served and many are mourning his passing. He died in this fatal collision incident and it was also shared that he was immediately taken to Kettering Preble ER in Eaton where doctors confirmed his demise. He was 34 years old at the time of his death and succumbed to his injuries. Michael, who was driving another vehicle involved in the accident, died in West Elkton at the age of 36. Keep reading…

Further, this incident led to the temporarily closed state Route 503 in both directions. It took place on the morning of Monday 18 December in which two people passed away and the authorities are on the way to understanding all the exact details. Currently, funeral arrangements have not yet been announced but they will be announced soon. The news of this sudden and double-fatal, head-on crash is rapidly running in the trends on various social media pages. Many social media users are also sharing their condolences and paying tributes for the loss.