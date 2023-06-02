DER vs WAS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Derbyshire vs Warwickshire English T20 Blast

Hello, all the sports show lovers, here we are sharing piece of exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing English T20 Blast leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Derbyshire vs Warwickshire. As we all know that cricket match is a very popular game and fans love to watch it. Now all the fans are super curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the (DER vs WAS) match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast will see Derbyshire facing off against Warwickshire at County Ground, Derby, England. The weather will be clean with slight clouds but there is no chance of rain.

Match Details

Team: Derbyshire (DER) vs Warwickshire (WAS)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: 2nd June 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: County Ground, Derby, England

Derbyshire (DER) Possible Playing 11: 1. Haider Ali, 2. Luis Reece, 3. Wayne Madsen, 4. Leus du Plooy(C), 5. Anuj Dal, 6. Brooke Guest(WK), 7. Tom Wood, 8. Zak Chappell, 9. Mark Watt, 10. George Scrimshaw, 11. Zaman- Khan

Warwickshire (WAS) Possible Playing 11:1.Robert Yates, 2. Alex Davies(WK)(C), 3. Glenn Maxwell, 4. Sam Hain, 5. Dan Mousley, 6. Chris Benjamin(WK), 7. Ed Barnard, 8. Henry Brookes, 9. Craig Miles, 10. Danny Briggs, 11. Jacob Lintott

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Derbyshire vs Warwickshire on 2nd June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at County Ground, Derby, England. If we talk about the recent match result then the WAS team won 4 matches and on the other hand, the DER team won 1 match and lost 3 matches. The WAS team has more chances to win the match.