DER vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the sports lovers here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very famous FA Cup league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Derby County vs West Ham United. As we all know that both teams are very famous and both teams have a huge fan following. All the fans are also very curious to know about the match details because they are also ready to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the DER vs WHU match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that the FA Cup league is all set to entertain its enthusiasts with this amazing upcoming football match. All the players are ready to face each other in the match. The FA Cup league match between Derby County and West Ham United are going to be played at Pride Park Stadium. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now many people are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

DER vs WHU Live Score

Match Details

League: FA Cup

Team: Derby County (DER) vs West Ham United (WHU)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 31st January 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County (DER) Possible Playing 11:1.Joe Wildsmith, 2. Craig Forsyth, 3. Eiran Cashin, 4. Korey Smith, 5. Jake Rooney, 6. Max Bird, 7. Louie Sibley, 8. Liam Thompson, 9. Conor Hourihane, 10. David McGoldrick, 11. James Collins

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Aaron Cresswell, 4. Nayef Aguerd, 5. Thilo Kehrer, 6. Declan Rice, 7. Said Benrahma, 8. Pablo Fornals, 9. Tomas Soucek, 10. Jarrod Bowen, 11. Gianluca Scamacca

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are also ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Derby County vs West Ham United on 31st January 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Pride Park Stadium. DER team did not win any single match out of five and WHU also won 0 matches. But the WHU team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.