Derek Keating Cause Of Death? Former Fine Gael TD Derek Keating Dies at 67

The breaking news is coming that an Irish Fine Gael politician is no more between us. Derek Keating was an Irish Fine Gael politician who died. His news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This news making a lot of controversy. His unexpected death made people shocked. His news is on every news channel headline. People have many questions regarding his death. People want to know how he died. What was the cause of his death? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Derek Keating a well-known Irish Fine Gael politician. He served as a Teachta Dala for the Dublin Mid-West constituency. He served in this field from 2011 to 2016. He was born on May 11, 1955. He was from Ballyfermot, Dublin, Ireland. As per reports, an Irish Fine Gael politician died on May 6, 2023. He was only 67 years old. He was such a loving and hardworking person. People really loved his work. Further, he was a participant in Fianna Fail during the 1980s but due to some reason, he joined the progressive Democrats.

Derek Keating Cause Of Death?

As per reports, in the 2007 general election, he stood as an Independent candidate for Dublin Mid-West but he failed to join this. However, finally, in 2008, he joined Fine Gael. If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that he was suffering from a serious illness for the past few months. But his family has not shared any health-related information. His main reason of cause of death is still unknown. Therefore, we are not able to share the correct information about his death cause. But we know that he died due to a very serious illness.

He died on May 6, 2023. People are paying tribute to Derek Keating. His social media page is filled with a lot of comments by tributing. His death news was confirmed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and further, he paid tribute to Derek Keating. He was very close to his family. The Simon Harris TD wrote after his death that ” Saddened to hear of the passing of my former Oireachtas Colleague Derek Keating. He was a good and honored politician. This is a very difficult time for his family. As per reports, his wife recently retired primary school Deputy Principal. May his soul rest in peace. May god give strength to his family during their tough times. If we get the correct information about the cause of his death so we will update it on the same site.