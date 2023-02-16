Derrick Diggs Death Reason? Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs Passed Away at 66

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that police chief Derrick Diggs has passed away. He was a police chief who work in Fort Myers Police Department. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Since the news has come on the internet, numerous people are very saddened by his death. Now the whole Police Department are mourning his death. Now many people are searching for Derrick Diggs’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Derrick Diggs was a Fort Myers Police Chief. He was from Ohio and served in law enforcement for more than 46 years, dedicating his most recent years to the City of Fort Myers and its residents. He was a very brave and kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work. The work of police officers in this department will always be influenced by what Chief Diggs did while serving with the Fort Myers Police Department. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Derrick Diggs Death Reason?

As per the report, the police chief of Fort Myers Derrick Diggs is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Wednesday 15 February 2023 at the age of 67. His passing news has been confirmed by the Fort Myers Police Department. Since the news has come on the internet, many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death. Here we are trying to connect with his family and friends for getting more information about the cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Derrick Diggs worked in Fort Myers since 2016. He was a very amazing and hardworking personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony but currently, there is no information about it and now his family requested privacy during this hard time. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him. May Derrick Diggs’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.