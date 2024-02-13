Sports

DES vs APC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Defensor Sporting vs Academia Puerto Cabello Copa Libertadores League

1 min ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we will share the details about the next match of the Copa Libertadores League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next cricket match will be played between Guardians (GUA) and the team will play against Titans (TIT). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. This football match is set to be played at 6:00 am on Wednesday 14 February 2024 and it will take place at Centenario Football Stadium located in Montevideo, Uruguay. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match, scroll down and keep reading…

DES vs APC Live Score

According to the reports, this league began recently all the teams are performing their best but the excat details related to their gameplay performances are not revealed. Some unverified sources claim that both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and it will be unexpected. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it. Fans are so excited about the upcoming match and expressing their excitement on the internet. Read on…

DES vs APC (Defensor Sporting vs Academia Puerto Cabello) Match Details

Match: Defensor Sporting vs Academia Puerto Cabello (DES vs APC)
Tournament: Copa Libertadores League
Date: Wednesday, 14th February 2024
Time: 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)
DES vs APC Venue: Centenario

DES vs APC (Defensor Sporting vs Academia Puerto Cabello) Starting 11

Defensor Sporting (DES) Possible Starting 11 1.Kevin Dawson, 2. Alfonso Barco, 3. Guillermo los-Santos, 4. Juan Viacava, 5. Nicolas Rodríguez, 6. Brian Mansilla-Islas, 7. Facundo Bernal, 8. Fernando Elizari, 9. Jose Alvarez, 10. Octavio Rivero, 11. Lucas Agazzi

Academia Puerto Cabello (APC) Possible Starting 11 1.Giancarlo Schiavone, 2. Carlos Rivero, 3. Christian Moreno, 4. Facundo Cobos, 5. Kendrys Silva, 6. Federico Bravo, 7. Yimmi Congo, 8. Junior Cedeno, 9. Michael Covea, 10. Antonio Romero, 11. Miku

Reportedly, this upcoming football match is the 1st match of both teams and it is set to be live broadcast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy. At the moment it is difficult to predict the team’s victory as there are no reports related to the past gameplay performance of both the teams. This match will certainly be liked the most by the spectators and fans. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. Keep following dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting topics.

