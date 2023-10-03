Destiny Nicole Smith Death Reason? Shine & Dine Cleanin’ Owner Died in ATV Accident

Nicole Smith, a 21-year-old who had a great future ahead of her, has left a huge impact on the Georgia community. She was the owner and operator of Shine and Dine Cleaning, a cleaning company with offices in Brunswick, Ga. She died tragically after an ATV crash while out on vacation with friends. The Brunswick area is in shock because she was such a beloved member of the community.

Nicole Smith was born on April 7, 1999, in Brunswick, Georgia to Patricia and Lance Smith. She has two older siblings, Jalen and Arielle. She graduated from Brunswick High School in her senior year with honors and went on to get an academic scholarship to the College of Coastal Georgia where she graduated with honors in 2017. She then went on to pursue a business administration degree at the College. After college, Nicole decided to pursue her dream of starting her own cleaning business and opened Shine & Dine Cleaning in 2018. She offered a variety of cleaning services, from move-in / move-out cleaning to commercial and residential cleaning. She quickly became known for her professionalism, dedication to excellence, and great customer service. People found her to be a dependable and trustworthy service provider.

Destiny Nicole Smith Death Reason?