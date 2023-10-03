Destiny Nicole Smith Death Reason? Shine & Dine Cleanin’ Owner Died in ATV Accident

Nicole Smith, a 21-year-old who had a great future ahead of her, has left a huge impact on the Georgia community. She was the owner and operator of Shine and Dine Cleaning, a cleaning company with offices in Brunswick, Ga. She died tragically after an ATV crash while out on vacation with friends. The Brunswick area is in shock because she was such a beloved member of the community.
Nicole Smith was born on April 7, 1999, in Brunswick, Georgia to Patricia and Lance Smith. She has two older siblings, Jalen and Arielle. She graduated from Brunswick High School in her senior year with honors and went on to get an academic scholarship to the College of Coastal Georgia where she graduated with honors in 2017. She then went on to pursue a business administration degree at the College. After college, Nicole decided to pursue her dream of starting her own cleaning business and opened Shine & Dine Cleaning in 2018. She offered a variety of cleaning services, from move-in / move-out cleaning to commercial and residential cleaning. She quickly became known for her professionalism, dedication to excellence, and great customer service. People found her to be a dependable and trustworthy service provider.
Destiny Nicole Smith Death Reason?
The Brunswick community has been left in shock and disbelief after the tragic death of Nicole Smith. Nicole was the owner of a local cleaning business known for their attention to detail. She was a beloved member of the Brunswick community for her warm personality and commitment to helping others. She was known for her energy and hard work, as well as her great customer service. Nicole was taking a break from her hectic schedule to hang out with her friends and family at a park in Waycross. Unfortunately, Nicole tragically died after being hit by an ATV. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Destiny Nicole Smith, 24, was tragically involved in an ATV accident while riding with her family and friends on a designated trail at Okefenokee Swamp Park. After colliding with a tree, she was thrown from the vehicle and subsequently fell to the ground. Emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She sustained critical injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head and internal hemorrhaging. Law enforcement officials have determined that intoxication and drug use were not a contributing factor to the accident. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident and determine if any charges should be filed against the owner or operator of the ATV.
