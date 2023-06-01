Details: Armie Hammer Will Not Be Charged in L.A. $exual Assault Case

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this incident. Come let’s find out all the details about this case.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney confirmed that actor Armie Hammer would not face charges for alleged sexual assault after an ex-girlfriend earlier accused him of raping her. Hammer expressed his gratitude for the decision. However, the internet has mocked Hammer, and claimed that he’s ‘clearly guilty.’ After LA DA George Gascon’s said that Hammer, 36, wouldn’t be charged because of “insufficient evidence,” Hammer made a statement on his Instagram page that evening. Hammer wrote, “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Armie Hammer Will Not Be Charged

However, few netizens have expressed their anger over the decision taken, and brutally slammed Hammer. Since his ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova, 26, accused him of ‘violently’ raping and torturing her in 2017, the ‘Social Network’ actor has been the subject of a se*ual assault inquiry. The Director of the DA’s Bureau of Communications, Tiffiny Blacknell, stated in a statement that they were unable to substantiate Angelova’s accusations, as per reports.

She said, "Se*ual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review but determined that, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report se*ual assault."