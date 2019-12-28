Detel Launches Trolley Speakers Offers Specification Features Images :- Detel recently announced two new additions to its Speakers range and those are Thump and Thunder Trolley Speakers. Many of those who are tech lovers knows about Detel as it is the world’s most economical feature phone, accessories, and TV brand.

Detel Launches Trolley Speakers Offers

Talking about the prices, these speakers is priced at Rs 10,999 & Rs 12,999 respectively, the trolley speakers can be bought through the website of Detel, Mobile app along with e-commerce platforms- Flipkart & Paytm mall.

In addition to that, Thump and Thunder are equipped with 70 RMS and 100 RMS output power with an impedance of 6Ω and 6.2Ω correspondingly. The two speakers on the other hand, are backed by 12V/4500mAh and 12V/7000mAh battery each with a frequency of 40Hz~20KHz.

Both the trolley speakers on the opther hand have FM Frequency 87.50 – 108.00Mhz and input 100-240V 50/60Hz, besides signal noise of 80db and Isolation Sensitivity of 45db each.

Detel Trolley Speakers Specification Features

These two amazing trolley speakers are designed in order to suit any of the varied situations. The two speakers are perfect for large gatherings of people for giving the party lovers the freedom to take their party anywhere, wherever they go. These speakers are perfectly as a gift for your near & dear ones.

As it is a New year offer, so, Detel is offering a 10 per cent discount to its customers on the purchase of trolley speakers from 28th December till 5th January.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Yogesh Bhatia the founder as well as the MD of Detel says “We are excited to our all-new range of Trolley Speakers which are radiantly designed and developed exclusively for Millennial customers. The trolley speakers are made portable with a handle and castor Wheels which makes them easy to carry around and make for a perfect music accessory for Backyard parties, Weddings or even while Traveling.”

Detel Trolley Speakers Price Images

On the other hand, Consumers can also use these portable speakers for their karaoke sessions as these speakers comes with a wireless microphone.

In the meantime, Detel Thunder also supports TWS function that helps in enabling Bluetooth in order to connect with two speakers at the same time, which is an outstanding feature for outdoor entertainment.

Specifications