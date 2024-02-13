Detroit Lakes: Frazee Woman Dies in Two-Car Crash on Highway 10, CCTV Video

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a collision between two cars took place on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of a two-car collision on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes, everyone wants to know more about it. Even people have questioned when this news happened. What are the consequences of this incident? Have the police released their investigation on this matter and many other questions? We have collected all remaining information related to this incident and will share it with you in today’s article. So, without any delay, let us take the topic forward and give you information about this news.

According to sources, we have learned that a two-car collision occurred on Sunday morning on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes. This accident has created problems for the people of the local community. As soon as the police got information about this incident, without wasting any time they started the process of reaching the incident site. The police reached the spot and continued their investigation and took over the case.

Frazee Woman Dies in Two-Car Crash on Highway 10

During the investigation of this case, the police shared some shocking statements with the public. Police said that this incident happened on Sunday morning on Highway 10 in Becker County. The consequences of this accident proved to be so bad that the victim of this accident, 83-year-old Fern Bernice Brown of Frazee, died. The entire responsibility of solving this case was given to the Minnesota State Patrol. Police said the deceased victim was attempting to cross Highway 10 from 290th Avenue in a 2004 Buick LeSabre.

She pulled in front of an eastbound 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He died after colliding with a jeep. On the other hand, the police have also identified the jeep driver and said that the jeep driver is 47-year-old Jolene Gail Herr. He was accompanied by another passenger in the jeep, 21-year-old Jaden Joelle Herr. Both victims in the Jeep suffered injuries. The police are still continuing the investigation into the matter and have said that the drivers were wearing seat belts and had not consumed alcohol.