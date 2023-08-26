Dev Kohli Death Reason? ‘Yeh kaali-kaali Aankhen’ Lyricist Dev Kohli Passed Away at 81

The famous Veteran Hindi film lyricist Dev Kohli passed away in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Kohli, who had written over 100 songs for several Hindi films, gained a lot of popularity for his work in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He also wrote songs for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty’s film Baazigar, directed by Abbas–Mustan, and Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film Hum Aapke Hai Koun. He has collaborated with music directors like Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, and Anand Milind among others. Stay and read this article for not missing single pieces of details.

Dev Kohli was born on November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He moved to Delhi in 1949 and spent his childhood in Dehradun. He arrived in Mumbai in 1964 and began his journey in the film industry. With the release of the movie ‘Gunda’ in 1969, he debuted in the Bollywood industry. He got his first big break came with the song ‘Geet Gaata Hoon Main’ from the 1971 movie ‘Laal Patthar.’ He wrote several lyrics for hit songs like ‘Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate,’ ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja,’ ‘Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee,’ ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. Scroll down to get new information about his death.

Dev Kohli Death Reason?

He delivered a string of hit songs in the ’90s and has also written tracks for recent films such as Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, Musafir, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and Taxi Number 911. In his career, he collaborated with music composers such as Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, and Anand Milind, among others. His mortal remains will be brought to his house in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon, and his funeral will be held in the evening at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Suburban Mumbai. Dev Kohli was 81. Let’s stay with the article to learn information from this article.

Kohli was being treated for age-related issues at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and brought After he showed some recovery, he was discharged and brought back to his Andheri home a few days ago. He was in hospital for almost three months, he was brought back home 10 days ago. He passed away at 4 a.m. today due to age-related issues at his residence in Andheri. His body was kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex till 2 p.m. It was also reported that Kohli’s last rites will be performed between 5-6 p.m. at Oshiwara crematorium in suburban Mumbai.