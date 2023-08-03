Devyn Reiley Death Reason? NFL Star Bruce Collie’s Daughter, 30, Dies in Plane Crash

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Devyn Reiley has passed away. She was the beloved daughter of Bruce Collie. Bruce Collie’s daughter is no longer and took her last breath at a young age. It is very painful news for her family and currently, her close ones are grieving her death. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about her and her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Devyn Reiley was the daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie. She was a pilot who was go go-getter. She was a beautiful lady who did great work in her career. She had the best work ethic of any lady. She loved to spend her free time with her family and friends. She was also known for her kind nature and she achieved huge success due to her best work. Collie’s daughter Devyan completed her private pilot certificate in 2017. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Devyn Reiley Death Reason?

Devyn Reiley is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on 29 July 2023, Tuesday when she was 30 years old. Since her passing news has come on the internet Lots of people have been very saddened as now lots of people are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Devyn Reiley has passed away in a plane crash. This tragic accident happened at a Wisconsin air show on Tuesday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, Reiley was one of four people killed in separate crashes on 29 July during a famous annual airshow air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Reiley's passing news has been confirmed by her dad Bruce Collie. Bruce Collie and his wife, Holly, a former model, welcomed Devyn in 1993. The couple was blessed with 12 children. Since Reiley's demise news has come on the internet Lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that she would live the world like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her social media platforms.