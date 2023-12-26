CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Dexter Perkins Cause of Death? Man Charged After Deadly Shooting Over Pizza

1 hour ago

by Bhawna Yadav

Currently, a name is going viral on the web and the gained worldwide attention after committing a serious crime. As per the sources, Michael Freund is found guilty of killing Dexter Perkins a Glen Ellyn man. Michael Freund is a native of Aurora, Illinois. He is facing charges after committing a serious crime. People are coming on the internet and wondering about the cause of the death of Dexter Perkins. People also want to know if Michael Freund was arrested or not. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and become the main discussion topic on the web. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Dexter Perkins Cause of Death

According to the sources, Michael Freund is facing first-degree murder charges after killing a Glen Ellyn man. As we earlier mentioned Michael Freund is from Aurora, Illinois. If you don’t know let us inform you that Michael Freund has been found guilty of allegedly shooting. The people are searching what the motive of Michael Freund for killing Dexter Perkins. The disturbing incident in the torso. An argument was created between Michael Freund and Dexter Perkins over pizza and a bar tab which caused a shooting. The incident took place near the bar. Scroll down the page.

Dexter Perkins Cause of Death?

Michael Freund is the accused who was involved in the shooting and fired two warning shots into the air. Michael Freund was shot several times to Dexter in the torso and face. The incident left Dexter’s family and his loved ones shocked and disbelief as he is no more. As per the DuPage County official’s statement, a normal argument suddenly turned into a massive fight in Aurora. The fight turned into physical violence. Unexpectedly, Michael Freund pulled his pistol. Initially, he fired in the air as a warning shot. When the situation was going out of control Perkins came forward to approach Michael Freund.

Sadly, Michael Freund shot Perkins’s face and torso several times. This time the family of Perkins is battling their tough time. The tribute is poured after the passing of Perkins. Bob Berlin, the state attorney expressed his sorrow for his family and his loved ones. After the violent incident, Michael Freund is caught by the police and taken into custody. As per the reports, Michael Freund’s next court hearing is taking place on January 18 after found guilty of shooting Perkins. Currently, Michael Freund is a 49-year-old native of Illinois. Perkins was shot dead on Friday at 8:40 AM at the bar in which Michael Freund is identified as the accused. Keep following Delh News for more viral news.

