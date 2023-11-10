Diwali festivities will start with Dhanteras on Saturday, November 12. Dhanteras is of incredible significance since three critical legends are connected with the favorable day, Dhanteras is one of the most important Hindu religious festivals that are celebrated around this time of the year. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the festival is observed all over India. Happy Diwali Rangoli Designs Peacock Patterns Flowers Images Beautiful Photos

'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. Dhanteras means "dhan+ teras = riches and thirteenth day". This is on account of the day falls on the thirteenth Krishna Paksha day in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, it is trusted that Goddess Lakshmi was produced by the smooth sea. Furthermore, consequently, she is revered with Kubera for riches and thriving.

How is it celebrated: In addition to metals, people also buy new utensils. Colorful and intricate rangoli designs are drawn at the entrance of houses and offices to welcome Lakshmi goddess of wealth, prosperity and good luck. Commonly using vermillion powder and rice flour, small footprints are made to signify the glorious arrival of the goddess.

Timings of Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras

Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja 19:08 to 20:15

Total Duration for Dhanteras Puja 1 Hour 7 Mins

Pradosh Kaal 17:42 to 20:15

Vrishabha Kaal 18:50 to 20:45

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

Numerous lovers perform Lakshmi puja on this day at night. They sing reverential tones and acclaims to and adore Lakshmi, and light little diyas in the house to avoid wrongs.

Seven grains including wheat, urad dal, moong dal, gram, grain, and masoor dal are utilized while performing puja. In a custom known as Yamadeepdan, individuals love Lord Yama by lighting lights for the whole night. As indicated by mythology.

Five Days of “Diwali” Festival of lights 2023 Deepavali, Deewali, Advance Deepawali

It was anticipated that King Hima’s child will kick the bucket because of the snake-chomp of the fourth night of his marriage. After knowing this, the sovereign’s better half on the said night took all her gold adornments and coins and put them in a store.

She then began singing resonant tunes. At the point when Yamaraj came as a serpent to slaughter the sovereign, he was blinded by the sparkle of the gold and sweet voice and sat stunned, subsequently not executing the ruler. Most likely, this is the reason individuals think of it as a harbinger of good fortunes to put resources into gold on this day.