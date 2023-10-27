Dhenkanal: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Husband in Odisha

In this article, we will talk about the case of Gang-Rape held in Dhenkanal and there is an update shared recently that is making headlines on the news channels. There are four stories are coming forward related to the gang rape held in Dhenkanal and the news of these rape cases are gathering huge attention over the internet or social media pages. The cases of rape are increasing day by day and the gang-rape accused held in Dhenkanal become a topic of discussion. We have fetched a lot of details about this topic and we will try to cover all the details.

A total of four people brutally raped a 28 years old woman in Dhenkanal district on Saturday 21 October 2023. The husband of the woman filed a complaint on Monday and the authorities have arrested one of the accused. The rape survivor identified as Angul, a 28 years old woman who is pursuing her Plus III. She was brutally raped and there is an investigation is ongoing related to this incident. According to the FIR reports, the woman and her husband were going to her parent’s home on Saturday night on a motorcycle and suddenly the accused intercepted them who was going on another bike.

Woman Gang Raped in Front of Husband

Furthermore, the accused beat up Angul’s (rape survivor) husband and tied him with a rope to a tree. Then, they dragged her into a nearby jungle and raped her turn by turn. Later, the accused ran away from the incident scene. The husband of the rape survivor lodged a police complaint on Sunday. Recently, the Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra said, “The authorities have arrested one out of the four involved in the crime. The woman was sent for medical examination. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining culprits. We hope to arrest them soon.” The investigation is ongoing and keep continue your reading to know the next story.

Woman accuses elder brother of raping her over two decades

There is shameless news coming forward in which a 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint alleging that her elder brother repeatedly raped her over the last twenty years. She is from Nadiad in Kheda and she filed a rape file against his elder brother. The rape abuse was begun when she was in 8th class and his elder brother was in 12th class. The 32-year-old woman is now a mother of two and she finally confided in her husband and together they filed a police complaint against her brother. Now, the investigation has begun and we will update after getting any update.

Gang rape: 5th accused held

In this paragraph, we will share the detail of the gang rape case of Bhiwandi in which a 16 years old girl was brutally raped. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and recently, they arrested one more person of the accused on Wednesday. In this rape incident, five have been arrested in seven accused. Her boyfriend was also one of the accused and was involved in this crime and he filmed the crime and shared it with others. All the five arrested accused are scheduled to appear in the Bhiwandi court on Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

21-year-old woman’s parents plot her kidnapping; Mumbai Police Arrests two

There is shocking news coming out that two individuals kidnapping a 21-year-old woman outside a family court. After this incident, an investigation began and the authorities have been arrested two accused in Mumbai for their crime. Reportedly, the kidnapping was planned by the woman’s parents and a female lawyer who were trying to help register her marriage. When she went to the court again to get the difference in her husband’s caste certificate corrected, two people forcibly took the woman away in a car. Police traced the accused through CCTV footage and are now interrogating the lawyer involved.