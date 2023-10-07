Dick Butkus Death Reason? Chicago Bears Great Linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80

Dick Butkus is no more and the news of his death is rapidly circulating on the internet or various social media pages. He was an American football linebacker, actor as well as a sports commenter. He played for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL). He played from 1965 to 1973 as a Linebacker and now his death is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. He gained a lot of attention and love from his gameplay performance and many of his fans are hitting the search engine to know more about his demise. Let’s know what happened to him and more about his death in this article.

Recently, his family members shared an official statement publicly that claims Dick Butkus’s death. In this statement, it is shared that “Saddened, Butkus passed away in his sleep and it left a deep sorrow in the heart of his loved ones.” As per our sources, he died on Thursday 5 October 2023 at his residence located in Malibu, California and he was 80 years old at the time of his passing. His family confirms his death. He died in his sleep at his home, overnight. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Dick Butkus Death Reason?

His complete name was Richard Marvin Butkus but he was mostly known as Dick Butkus. He was born on 9 December 1942 in Chicago Illinois, United States, and his life extended till 5 October 2023. He finished his education at the Chicago Vocational High School and continued his education by attending College and pursuing his football playing career. He was an acting football player but his knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 31 years. He was an unforgettable man and will always be remembered by his loved ones. He was survived by his family members and they will feel his absence.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are also expressing thier sadness for his loss. He was a middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears and his community is also sharing thier condolence with his family. His funeral and obituary arrangements will be announced soon by his family members. He died peacefully in his sleep but the exact cause of his death is not revealed.