Dickie Davies Death Reason? World of Sport Presenter Dickie Davies Passed Away at 94

A very famous presenter Dickie Davies has passed away. He was formerly a familiar face on television as the presenter of World of Sport on ITV. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Now many people are very curious to know about Dickie Davies and his cause of death.

Dickie Davies was a very famous popular television sports presenter who anchored World of Sports from 1968 to 1985. His real name was Richard John Davies but he was better known as Dickie Davies. His first job in broadcasting was as an announcer for Southern Television. He started work on World of Sport in 1965 as an understudy to Eamonn Andrews. He was an amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Well-known British television sports presenter Dickie Davis is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 94 on 19 February 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by a Former ITV colleague Jim Rosenthal on social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about his cause of death.

Dickie Davis was born on 30 April 1928 in Wallasey, United Kingdom. He completed his education at Oldershaw Grammar School in Wallasey after passing his eleven-plus. Later he did National Service in the Royal Air Force and served as a purser on the RMS Queen Mary and RMS Queen Elizabeth ocean liners. He was a married person and his wife name Liz Hastings and they were blessed with twin sons. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.