Die-hard fan makes Virat Kohli’s portrait using old mobile phones and wires

The video of the whole episode was filmed where Rahul, Virat’s fan, met the Indian captain and gave him a portrait of Virat. In addition to that, the video was also posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media pages.

In that video you can see, Kohli not only saw the portrait but also even signed it after meeting the fan in the team hotel.

This portrait of Virat was made using old and discarded mobile phones and wires. Rahul also revealed later that it took him 3 days and 3 nights to make the portrait.

“Portrait of @virat.kohli using old phones. How is this for fan love!” the BCCI wrote.

Coming to today’s match, India and Sri Lanka are all set to compete against each other in their first match of the New Year. As well as this is going to be the first of the three-T20I series at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati going to held in the evening.

The match is also going to witness the return of two important players in the Indian team like: Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Rohit Sharma rested for the T20I series, all eyes are going to be on Dhawan who is under huge pressure when it comes to holding his spot in the shortest format of the game after giving an average 2019 when he managed just 272 runs from 12 T20Is.

On the other hand, Dhawan was also not part of the West Indies series at home previous year after he hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In addition to that, he was not at his complete best in the T20I series against Bangladesh as well as also faced criticism from many quarters.

Talking about Bumrah on the other hand, has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies that was held previously in July-August because of a stress fracture on his back but now he has finally regained full fitness and is raring to get back on the field.