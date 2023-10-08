Dillon Danis trolled as he calls Jake and Logan Paul ‘scam artists’: ‘You don’t stand a chance’. Dillon Danis has once more taken a shot at Logan Paul’s family, labeling his younger brother, Jake Paul, as a “failure” in a recent tweet. He accompanied this comment with an image of Jake Paul. It’s worth noting that Dillon Danis is scheduled to compete against Logan Paul in a boxing match set for October 14 in Manchester, England, as part of the DAZN x Misfits Boxing PPV event. The PPV’s headline bout features KSI facing off against Tommy Fury.

In his tweet, Dillon Danis commented, "Jake Paul isn't a genuine boxer; he's a failure, someone who's always been part of the junior varsity and carefully selects opponents to maintain a façade of competence." He proceeded to mock the boxer further, stating, "He's a deceptive figure, much like Logan – two individuals with underlying insecurities projecting a tough image with tattoos and feigned self-assurance."

Dillon Danis Trolled As He Calls Jake and Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has a history of targeting Jake Paul, and in the past, he extended his trolling to include Logan Paul’s fiancee and mother on social media. He has consistently taunted Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, by sharing explicit pictures of her online, even leading to a restraining order against him. However, this legal action hasn’t deterred him from continuing his trolling. Many individuals shared their opinions on Dillon Danis’ tweet where he criticized both Logan and Jake Paul simultaneously.



One user commented, “Well, actually, you could be considered a deceptive individual too,” while another person added, “I mean, Dillon, you exhibit some of these traits as well, so don’t lecture us on morals.” In the midst of it all, another individual jokingly remarked, “Hey, you’re talking as if you’re a boxing expert yourself.” A fourth individual asserted, “You’re not likely to succeed against either Jake or Logan,” while another person remarked, “It appears that your primary aim is to post negative comments about everyone.” Furthermore, a user trolled Danis, stating, “Well, Jake has achieved victories, unlike anything you’ve ever accomplished.”