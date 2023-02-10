Dimitrious Stanley Death Reason? Ex-Ohio State Football Player Dimitrious Stanley Dies of Cancer

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous American football player Dimitrious Stanley is no more among his close ones. Currently, the whole Ohio State football community has been mourning his death. He breathed last at the age of 48 on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Lots of people are people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one had imagined that he would lose his life suddenly in middle age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dimitrious Stanley was one of the best football players. He was an American football wide receiver in the Arena Football League who played for the New Jersey Red Dogs. He also played for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He made an unsuccessful attempt for the Columbus City Councill. He took part in high school football at Thomas Worthington High School prior to enrolling at Ohio State. In his astonishing game of the year, he caught 10 catches for 199 yards and the game-winning touchdown against Wisconsin. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dimitrious Stanley Death Reason?

As per the report, the former wide receiver for Ohio State Dimitrious Stanley is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 48 on Thursday, 9 February 2023. His friends and family members shared Dimitrious Stanley’s demise news. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. He passed away after a long fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dimitrious Stanley was born on 19 September 1974. He was a very talented and kind person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He is most remembered for finishing Joe Germaine's 72-yard touchdown pass to end the 1977 campaign and leading his team to a Rose Bowl triumph over ASU. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.