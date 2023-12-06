Dinesh Phadnis Death Reason? ‘CID’ Actor Fredericks Passed Away at the age of 57

On Monday evening, the world of television lost a beloved actor. Dinesh Phadnis, who was best known for playing the role of Freddy in the iconic crime series ‘CID’, passed away at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 57 after suffering from multiple organ failure. The actor, who was in critical condition after sustaining liver damage, was rushed to Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital where he was put on a ventilator. His cremation will be held later today.

In addition to playing Inspector Fredericks in one of India’s longest-running television series, ‘CID,’ Phadnis is also known for having co-written some of the show’s episodes. On the big screen, he has acted in John Matthew’s Sarfarosh and ‘Super 30.’ ‘CID’ is an Indian police procedural TV series, created by BP Singh. It has been airing on Sony Entertainment TV for over 20 years, beginning in 1998. The show is directed by BP Singh. The main cast members of CID are Shivaji Satam (as ACP) – Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradyuman Aditya Sagar Sharma (as Sr Inspector Abhijeet) – Senior Inspector Daya Dinesh Phadnis (as Inspector Fredricks aka. Freddy) Narendra Gupta (as Forensic expert DR Salunkhe). Swipe to get details related to his demise.