Dinesh Phadnis Death Reason? ‘CID’ Actor Fredericks Passed Away at the age of 57

On Monday evening, the world of television lost a beloved actor. Dinesh Phadnis, who was best known for playing the role of Freddy in the iconic crime series ‘CID’, passed away at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 57 after suffering from multiple organ failure. The actor, who was in critical condition after sustaining liver damage, was rushed to Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital where he was put on a ventilator. His cremation will be held later today.
In addition to playing Inspector Fredericks in one of India’s longest-running television series, ‘CID,’ Phadnis is also known for having co-written some of the show’s episodes. On the big screen, he has acted in John Matthew’s Sarfarosh and ‘Super 30.’ ‘CID’ is an Indian police procedural TV series, created by BP Singh. It has been airing on Sony Entertainment TV for over 20 years, beginning in 1998. The show is directed by BP Singh. The main cast members of CID are Shivaji Satam (as ACP) – Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradyuman Aditya Sagar Sharma (as Sr Inspector Abhijeet) – Senior Inspector Daya Dinesh Phadnis (as Inspector Fredricks aka. Freddy) Narendra Gupta (as Forensic expert DR Salunkhe). Swipe to get details related to his demise.
Created in Mumbai, CID is one of India’s longest-running telenovela series. It was first aired on Sony Entertainment TV in 1998 and ended on 27 October 2018. The show’s 500th episode was aired in 2008, its 1000th episode in 2013, its 1500th episode in 2018, and its last episode in 2018. The actor’s passing came after his co-star and co-creator, Dayanand S. Shetty, confirmed the news. Dayanand Shetty said that the actor was taken off the ventilator because of complications due to multiple organ failure. He also said that the actor had suffered a heart attack. However, Dayanand Shetty denied the news. Keep reading for not to miss a single piece of information related to this case.
According to the report, the star was admitted to a private hospital in the last couple of days for treatment. His condition worsened over the weekend and on Monday, he was shifted to a ventilator. The entire team of CID has been keeping a watch on the situation and is present with the family. Dinesh’s last rites will be performed today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. The deceased is survived by wife Nayana and daughter Tanu. Stay tuned for not to miss any latest news updates from your eyesight and thank you for reading the whole article till the end.
