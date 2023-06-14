Dion Stutts Death: MUS Football Star and Arkansas Commit Dion Stutts Passed Away

In this article, we are going to talk about the death news of Dion Stutts. He was a junior at Memphis University School and now his death news is getting a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages. His death news broke the heart of his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. He passed away at the age of 18 years and his death news is rapidly running on various social media pages. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more about himself in this article.

He tragically passed away tragically on Tuesday night 13 June 2023. The exact information about his death is not revealed. As per the sources, MUS coach Bobby Alston shared that it is believed he passed as a result of an ATV accident on his farm, situated in the Batesville, Mississippi region. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet sites that define many theories about his death but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family or loved ones related to his death cause. There is not much information coming forward.

MUS Football Star and Arkansas Commit Dion Stutts Dies

He was a two-star athlete at the Memphis University School, east of downtown. He was also known as a college football commit and a star high school athlete at Memphis University School. He had committed to the University of Arkansas for 2024 back in March. He was a three-star football recruit and a four-star athlete in wrestling. He was one of the beloved of his family, friends, and loved ones who will miss him deeply. He was rated as a three-star prospect and he also held offers from Louisville and Ole Miss. There is not much has been shared about his personal life.

He took his last breath on Tuesday 13 June 2023 and he was 18 years old at the time of his demise. The exact cause of his death is confirmed but it is said that he died in an ATV accident on his farm in Mississippi. There are many people who are sharing their condolence for his death and supporting his family during this painful time period. Currently, the date of his funeral and final rites is not shared and not much information is coming out related to his death and himself.