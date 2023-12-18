Discrepancy Reported in NCRB, Transport Ministry Data on Road Crash Fatalities

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Inconsistencies have been noted between the data on road crash fatalities reported by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Transport Ministry. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The variation has been attributed to a lack of comprehensive understanding among the field staff responsible for collecting the data, according to experts. Conflicting statistics on road crash fatalities in 2022 have been presented by both the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Ministry of Road Transport, with variations reaching up to 42% in certain categories.

According to the ministry’s report, there were 32,825 pedestrian fatalities, reflecting a 32% rise compared to the NCRB’s data. Conversely, for truck occupants, the NCRB documented 15,087 deaths, showing a 42.5% increase over the ministry’s reported figures. Experts attribute these variations to the constrained knowledge of the field staff engaged in data collection. Discrepancies in the reported deaths of car, jeep, and other light motor vehicle occupants between the NCRB and ministry reports underscore the necessity for a standardized data collection system, as per the Times of India. “The road transport ministry employs 21 inter-linked formats for annual data collection, but discrepancies arise due to limited understanding among field staff.

Discrepancy Reported in NCRB, Transport Ministry Data

Inconsistencies in distinguishing between victim and accused vehicles, particularly in pedestrian incidents, contribute to data inaccuracies. The NCRB utilizes different input methods with CCTNS raw data,” explained Navdeep Asija, traffic adviser to the Punjab government, to the paper. The recent ‘Global Road Safety Initiative’ by UN agencies at the Institute of Traffic Education emphasized the significance of training police personnel in accurately recording incidents and investigating crashes.

Road transport secretary Anurag Jain acknowledged this concern and mentioned that the newly-launched e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) system has shown positive results, improving the alignment between police and ministry data, as reported by the Times of India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic deaths and injuries continue to be the primary cause of death for individuals aged 5-29 years, ranking as the 12th leading cause of death globally. The recently released Global Status Report on Road Safety from WHO indicates a 5% reduction in global road crash deaths from 2011 to 2021, but India experienced an increase in recorded fatalities during the same period.