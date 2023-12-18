CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Discrepancy Reported in NCRB, Transport Ministry Data on Road Crash Fatalities

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Inconsistencies have been noted between the data on road crash fatalities reported by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Transport Ministry. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The variation has been attributed to a lack of comprehensive understanding among the field staff responsible for collecting the data, according to experts. Conflicting statistics on road crash fatalities in 2022 have been presented by both the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Ministry of Road Transport, with variations reaching up to 42% in certain categories.

NCRB

According to the ministry’s report, there were 32,825 pedestrian fatalities, reflecting a 32% rise compared to the NCRB’s data. Conversely, for truck occupants, the NCRB documented 15,087 deaths, showing a 42.5% increase over the ministry’s reported figures. Experts attribute these variations to the constrained knowledge of the field staff engaged in data collection. Discrepancies in the reported deaths of car, jeep, and other light motor vehicle occupants between the NCRB and ministry reports underscore the necessity for a standardized data collection system, as per the Times of India. “The road transport ministry employs 21 inter-linked formats for annual data collection, but discrepancies arise due to limited understanding among field staff.

Discrepancy Reported in NCRB, Transport Ministry Data

Inconsistencies in distinguishing between victim and accused vehicles, particularly in pedestrian incidents, contribute to data inaccuracies. The NCRB utilizes different input methods with CCTNS raw data,” explained Navdeep Asija, traffic adviser to the Punjab government, to the paper. The recent ‘Global Road Safety Initiative’ by UN agencies at the Institute of Traffic Education emphasized the significance of training police personnel in accurately recording incidents and investigating crashes.

Road transport secretary Anurag Jain acknowledged this concern and mentioned that the newly-launched e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) system has shown positive results, improving the alignment between police and ministry data, as reported by the Times of India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic deaths and injuries continue to be the primary cause of death for individuals aged 5-29 years, ranking as the 12th leading cause of death globally. The recently released Global Status Report on Road Safety from WHO indicates a 5% reduction in global road crash deaths from 2011 to 2021, but India experienced an increase in recorded fatalities during the same period.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

how do you treat erectile dysfunction permanently biovirexagen male enhancement shark tank best sex pills at gnc healthy body male enhancement review new ed drug stendra cost per pill male leg butt enhancer viagra pills in bulk top 5 natural male enhancement pills can viagra help bph size vital male enhancement review intramax male enhancement reviews denzel male enhancement true black pill and amber gel capsule erection drug male enhancement best products can cholesterol medicine help you lose weight lose weight working out at home what to drink instead of wine to lose weight best indoor exercise to lose weight diet pills to sell from home oprah is selling weight loss gummies shark tank acv keto gummies reviews what diet should i do with a cholectrol pill losing weight with alli diet pills fastest fat burner pills what is in keto fast pill keto go pills review what do cbd oil gummies do how to use cbd gummies for sleep big y cbd oil products price of ultra cbd gummies custom made cbd organic gummies 100mg shop cbd pet products cbd gummies in michigan keoni cbd gummies for sale hempz cbd lotion benefits cbd gummies with pure hemp cbd extract 25 cbd oil benefits cbd oil in skin care products spectrum md cbd gummies cbd benefits pdf