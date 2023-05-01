DJ Carlos Diaz Cause of Death? How did The Legendary DJ Die? Wiki, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Carlos Diaz has passed away recently. He was a very well-known San Jose DJ who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently this news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and broken by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Carlos Diaz and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Carlos Diaz was a famous DJ who worked at works at Knight Sounds Entertainment and Record Shop before becoming president of Alum Rock Business Network. He completed Bellarmine College Preparatory and Santa Clara University. He also worked as Chief Engineer at KSJS 90.5 FM in addition to his one-year internship at IBM. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

DJ Carlos Diaz Cause of Death?

Legendary San Jose DJ Carlos Diaz is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 30 April 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by his family on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Carlos Diaz died surrounded by his wife and five children. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking and now they are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony and it will be made public by the family. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his close news and he will be missed by his close ones. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Carlos Diaz's soul rest in peace.