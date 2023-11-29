DJ Duane Stasse Cause of Death? A Pioneering Force in New Jersey’s Music Scene

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the passing of DJ Duane Stasse: A Trailblazing Influence in New Jersey’s Music Scene. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Renowned for his vibrant presence in New Jersey’s nightlife and an alumnus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, DJ Duane Stasse sadly departed on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Recognized for his dynamic energy and talent in crafting unforgettable experiences, he had solidified his position as a cornerstone in the community and garnered respect as a prominent name in the industry.

DJ Duane Stasse’s career extended over numerous decades, marked notably by his contributions to the FastLane show, where he demonstrated an exceptional ability to captivate his audience. Beyond the radio waves, Stasse was a well-known presence at local events, including the ’70s and ’80s Dance Party in Seaside Heights. Stasse’s influence went beyond the turntables, making him a cherished figure in the community. His sudden departure has left family, friends, and fans in a state of shock and disbelief.

DJ Duane Stasse Cause of Death?

Nevertheless, his music endures, as fans can still stream his songs, albums, and playlists on platforms like SoundCloud. In honoring the memory of DJ Duane Stasse, we commemorate his life and the impact he made on the music scene. His passion, talent, and unwavering dedication to his craft will be profoundly missed. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family and loved ones as they navigate through this challenging time.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Duane Stasse, a resident of Barnegat, New Jersey, and originally born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 26, 2023. To show your support, kindly leave a sympathy message for the family in the guestbook on Duane Stasse’s memorial page. He is survived by his wife, Donna Cinque-Stasse; daughter, Brianna; parents, William Stasse and Donna Stasse; sister, Nicole (JP Morici); and parents-in-law, Donna Ponzi (Dante) and Anthony Cinque (Diane Mohr). Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home (841 W Bay Ave, Barnegat Township, NJ 08005). A prayer service will follow at 7:30 PM at the same location.