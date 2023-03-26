DJ Graeme Park’s 18-year-old Son Tragically Dies After Year-Long Cancer Battle

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Dj Graeme Parks and the whole family have mourned the death of his beloved son. His son was 18 years old and is no more among his close ones and took his last breath recently. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that 18 years boy lost his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Dj Graeme has confirmed that 18 years old son Oliver has passed away tragically. When Oliver passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. So based on the report, Oliver passed away after a long battle with cancer. His sudden death left his family and friends in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

DJ Graeme Park’s 18-year-old Son

DJ Graeme Park announced the news of his son and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines as no one thought that Oliver lost his life like this at a young age. It is painful news for Park’s family as they lost their beloved son of the family. During this hard time, Park’s family asks for privacy. Oliver was an amazing person who was known for his smile and helpful nature. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Graeme Park is a very renowned British Dj who worked at Manchester's legendary Hacienda nightclub. Park's son Oliver was a kind soul person who was very smart. Since Oliver passing news come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as they lost their beloved son. Many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to Park's family and paying a tribute to Oliver on social media.