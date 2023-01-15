DJ Lawva of 98.1 Death Reason? Everything We Know About His Cause of Death?

Recently the news has come on the internet that Sierra Leone’s finest DJ Lawva has passed away recently. He was the best DJ Lawva of 98.1. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platform. His close ones are super saddened by his unexpected death. Now many people are very curious to know about DJ Lawva and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

DJ Lawva was the best of Sierra Leone’s finest DJs and the president of the Sierra Leone Dj’s union. His Music Live brings out the best of Dallas B n Eddie 411.DJ Lawva’s real name was Samuel Leverse but he was better known as DJ Lawva. He was unanimously elected unopposed as the first President of the recently got Sierre Leone DJs Union. He was a former broadcaster and DJ at Radio Democracy 98.1 FM. He was a very famous person who which huge respect due to her best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

DJ Lawva of 98.1 Death Reason?

According to the report, Sierra Leone’s finest DJ Lawna has passed away recently. He took his last breath on 14 January 2023, Saturday. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But at this time there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Since his death news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the entertainment business and the general public are both shocked by this tragic death. Because on 12 January 2023, he celebrated his birthday. His passing news has been confirmed by his colleagues. His friends and family are very devastated by his sudden death. Currently, lots of people want to know about his funeral. But funeral information is yet to be announced. Many people expressed their condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.