Doctor Slaps HIV Patient in Indore Hospital, Suspended CCTV Video Footage

The occurrence took place on a Saturday when a patient with HIV, referred from a private hospital in Ujjain, was admitted to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. A doctor working at a government-operated hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, faced suspension following the circulation of a viral video showing him slapping a patient who tested positive for HIV.





This incident occurred on a Saturday when an HIV-positive patient, who had been transferred from a private hospital in Ujjain to Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, was admitted. The patient had several injuries, including a fractured leg resulting from a road accident. While administering treatment, Dr. Akash Kaushal, the identified physician, repeatedly struck the patient upon learning of his HIV-positive status. An onlooker in the ward recorded a video of the incident.

Doctor Slaps HIV Patient in Indore Hospital

One of the patient’s family members, while speaking to the media, provided an account of the entire incident, stating, “The doctor slapped him (the patient) several times, and when we protested against the patient’s mistreatment, he (the doctor) also turned aggressive towards us.” Subsequently, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of MY Hospital acknowledged the occurrence to the media and stated, “I have oversight of the entire incident. The doctor in question, Akash Kaushal, has been promptly suspended by the Head of the Orthopedic department.” He went on to say, “A three-member committee has been established by the hospital to conduct a thorough investigation, and they will provide their findings within three days. Any further actions against the accused will be based on the conclusions of this investigation.”