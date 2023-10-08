Does Amy Dowden Have Children: How Many Kids She Have?

Amy Dowden’s recent surprise appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing show has been a positive update on her battle against cancer. Concerns have arisen regarding whether Amy Dowden has children. Do you know if she has any kids?



This article delves into Amy Dowden’s family background, providing insights into whether the Welsh professional ballroom and Latin American dancer from Caerphilly, Wales, has children. Additionally, it sheds light on her recent appearance on Strictly Come Dancing and provides updates on her current health status, particularly regarding her battle with cancer and the ongoing treatment.

At the tender age of eight, Dowden embarked on her dancing journey. Hailing from Caerphilly, Wales, she achieved a remarkable feat in 2017 when she and her partner Ben Jones became the first all-British duo in over three decades to clinch the British Open Latin Dance Championship. Her impressive list of achievements also encompasses victories in the English Closed, Welsh Closed, and Open Championships, along with the British Dance Federation Championship.



Amy Dowden continues to hold a prominent position among the top-tier ballroom and Latin professional dancers in the United Kingdom. Her impressive track record includes four appearances in the final four of the British National Finals and reaching the semifinals of the World Championship. While her accomplishments undoubtedly make her a source of pride for her family, we’ll delve deeper into whether Amy Dowden has children as we proceed with this article.



Amy Dowden, the renowned Strictly Come Dancing star, made a surprising return to the show while undergoing cancer treatment. Since her second cancer diagnosis in July, the 33-year-old from Caerphilly has openly shared her journey on social media, with the initial diagnosis occurring in May. During a segment on the program discussing voting rules, she bravely disclosed her ongoing chemotherapy treatment, sharing, “I’m making good progress, having completed over half of my treatment.”



Introducing her, host Claudia Winkleman expressed, “Now, it’s time to go over the terms and conditions, and doing the honors is a cherished member of our Strictly family. We’ve deeply missed her, and we’re thrilled that she’s in good health and able to rejoin us tonight.”



Amy Dowden’s journey took a challenging turn when she detected a lump in April, just before her scheduled honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Ben. This led to a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, followed by a mastectomy. Unfortunately, subsequent tests revealed the spread of tumors and the emergence of a new cancer type. She also faced a hospitalization due to sepsis after undergoing chemotherapy. In a poignant moment, she recently shared a heartfelt video of herself and her dear ones, taking turns to cut a lock of her hair. Information regarding Amy Dowden’s children seems unavailable, suggesting she may not have any kids with her husband, Benjamin Jones, whom she married in 2022.



Dowden has grappled with the challenges of Crohn’s disease since childhood, and in May 2019, she candidly discussed how the illness has influenced her career in professional dance. In October 2020, a BBC documentary showcasing her journey with the disease was aired and received a BAFTA Cymru award.

