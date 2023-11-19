Does Zion Williamson Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Wiki-Bio, Age, Family, Images

In this article, we will talk about the personal life of Zion Williamson because he is getting attention because of having a wife or girlfriend. He is an American professional basketball player who plays at the power forward position for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has a lot of fans and followers all over the world and on his social media accounts. Many of his fans and social media users are flocking to online platforms to know if he is married, does he have a girlfriend and many other questions related to his personal life. Let’s continue our reading to learn more about this topic.

He has a massive number of fans who are showing their curiosity to know more about his relationship and married life. Many questions have been raised such as who is Zion Williamson’s wife? Is he not married yet? If not then who is his girlfriend? and many more. Our sources have searched deeply and found all the available details related to this topic and we will try to cover every bit of information. Let us clarify that he is dating a lady Ahkeema but he is not married yet. It is said that she becomes his wife. Swipe up this article to know more.

Does Zion Williamson Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Reportedly, Zion and Ahkima are dating together but they have avoided publicizing their relationship, and it is not clear when they started dating. She is a video producer and active user of social media. She shares videos of anything from her best comfort food recipes to her shopping adventures. The topic of Zion’s relationship started in June 2023 when he revealed details of his girlfriend’s pregnancy through a video. Now, the couple is expecting a daughter who is due in November. She also announced via her Twitter account that she had recently had an affair with Williamson.

Zion Lateef Williamson is his birth name but he is mostly known as Zion Williamson. He was born on July 6, 2000 in Salisbury, North Carolina, USA and he is currently 23 years old. He is an American professional basketball player who gained a huge number of fans through his amazing sporting performances. He attended Spartanburg Day and completed his education at Duke University, where he also played for the college basketball team. For the last few days, his name has been making headlines due to his relationship with Ahkima.