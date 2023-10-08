Doja Cat slammed for wearing top featuring comedian Sam Hyde

An American rapper, Doja Cat, came under fire after she posted a photo on Instagram featuring a t-shirt designed by Sam Hyde, a notorious figure in the online world for his promotion of homophobic, racial, and neo-fascist ideologies. The rapper promptly removed the image from her social media platform. Despite her attempts to address the matter, the rapper continues to receive online criticism.

Sam Hyde was born in Philadelphia in 1985 and goes by the name of Sam Hyde. He went to Carnegie Mellon University for a year and then transferred to Rhode Island to study design at the School of Design. He graduated in 2007. In the mid-2000s, he started to get a lot of attention online because he posted some really bad stand-up material that was aimed at LGBTQ+ people and a bunch of different racial groups. He’s also been accused of falsely claiming responsibility for a bunch of big things, like Parkland, Vegas, Orlando, and others. All of this led to him being associated with a funny meme called 4chan in 2015.

Sam Hyde is a prominent figure in the sketch comedy world, having co-founded the group “Million Dollar Extreme”. He has been accused of supporting the alt-right, neo-Nazi organizations, and his alleged comedic writings have been widely criticized for their racial, homophobic, and anti-Semitic content. Additionally, he is well-known within the boxing world. Despite being widely read, numerous social media posts have erroneously attributed Hyde as the perpetrator of the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, in July 2022. This is largely attributed to a manipulated photo of Hyde as a woman, using the name of Samantha Hyde. However, it is important to note that Hyde did not have any involvement in the Covenant School massacre, as erroneously attributed.

Since the release of her debut album, “Demons,” which has been accused by some of being inspired by satanic practices, Doja Cat (born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) has become a highly controversial figure in the music world. In March 2020 she faced criticism after posting on Instagram Live that the current COVID-19 pandemic was “just like the common flu” and that she had no fear of it. In October of the same year, her attendance at the Halloween and birthday gatherings of Kendall Jenner drew considerable criticism. In July 2023, Doja Cat made a statement at a Threads discussion that she did not care about her followers, which further fueled the negative response. She has since deleted the photo but has lost more than 250,000 of her Instagram followers.