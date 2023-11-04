Dominic Matteo Health Update: What Illness Does Dominic Matteo Have?

Ex-footballer Dominic Matteo confronted a life-threatening crisis with a rare 2019 brain tumor diagnosis. Dominic Matteo Illness, What Illness Does Dominic Matteo Have? Does Dominic Matteo Have a Brain Tumor? In this article, we discuss all these topics. So, viewers stay on this article to get any information that is necessary for them. So, stay with the reading of this article for more details.

A former Scottish professional footballer, Dominic Matteo played from 1992 until 2009. He was a defender and a midfielder, making 366 appearances in the league and cup, including 276 for the Premier League side Liverpool. He also played for several other clubs, including Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers, and was a member of the England U-21 and U-22 sides. Matteo is best known for scoring a famous goal against his former club, Liverpool, in a Champions League match against AC Milan.

However, he began to struggle with injuries in the latter years of his playing career and retired in 2009 aged 35. He also struggled with gambling addiction and declared bankruptcy in 2015, having earned six caps for the Scottish national team. If you want to find out more about what happened to Dominic Matteo and how he contracted a serious illness that cost him his career, check out the article below.