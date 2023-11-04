Headline

Dominic Matteo Health Update: What Illness Does Dominic Matteo Have?

1 hour ago
by Ricky Maurya

Ex-footballer Dominic Matteo confronted a life-threatening crisis with a rare 2019 brain tumor diagnosis. Dominic Matteo Illness, What Illness Does Dominic Matteo Have? Does Dominic Matteo Have a Brain Tumor? In this article, we discuss all these topics. So, viewers stay on this article to get any information that is necessary for them. So, stay with the reading of this article for more details.

Dominic Matteo

Dominic Matteo Health Update

A former Scottish professional footballer, Dominic Matteo played from 1992 until 2009. He was a defender and a midfielder, making 366 appearances in the league and cup, including 276 for the Premier League side Liverpool. He also played for several other clubs, including Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers, and was a member of the England U-21 and U-22 sides. Matteo is best known for scoring a famous goal against his former club, Liverpool, in a Champions League match against AC Milan.

However, he began to struggle with injuries in the latter years of his playing career and retired in 2009 aged 35. He also struggled with gambling addiction and declared bankruptcy in 2015, having earned six caps for the Scottish national team. If you want to find out more about what happened to Dominic Matteo and how he contracted a serious illness that cost him his career, check out the article below.

Dominic Matteo was diagnosed with a rare type of brain tumor in 2019 after suffering from constant headaches. Doctors believed the tumor had grown while Matteo was playing football, and emergency surgery was necessary to remove it. The tumor had caused seizures and was putting too much pressure on Matteo’s brain. Matteo has since relearned his reading and writing skills. Despite the difficult experience, Matteo jokes that he could have been a better player had he been aware of the tumor sooner. If you want to know more about him, keep reading to the bottom of this article. This article contains all the details about his illness and everything you need to know about him.

Dominic Matteo, who used to play for Leeds United and Liverpool, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after suffering from constant headaches. Doctors had to perform an emergency operation because the tumor was causing seizures and was putting a lot of strain on the player’s brain. What’s even more amazing is that doctors think the tumor was growing while Matteo was still playing. Matteo’s wife Jessica played a huge role in helping him through the tough times. The operation was a success, but Matteo lost some of his right eye.

