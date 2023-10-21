Dominick Paternoster Causer of Death? Infamous Mongols Motorcycle Club Members Arrested For Slaying Fellow Biker

In today’s article, we are going to talk about a piece of news that is creating a stir on the internet. Recent news has revealed that members of the Mongol Motorcycle Club murdered a fellow biker. Yes, you heard it right. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People have even started asking many questions like why did he commit the murder? Have the police caught the murderer and many more questions? People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

As we told you in the above paragraph members of the Mongol Motorcycle Club murdered a fellow biker. However, along with this news going viral on the internet, it is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that two more alleged members of the famous Mongol Motorcycle Club in Florida have been arrested this week for carrying out this incident. Giving a statement about this incident, the police said that the total number of suspects involved in the shooting death of a fellow member has increased to four.

Dominick Paternoster Causer of Death?

However, this incident has shocked the people of the community. However, after investigating, police recovered evidence that suggested he and another man drove Paternoster home from Tampa and left him sleeping in his chair. Regarding this case, Paternoster’s ex-wife said that she was stunned after seeing bullet marks on the place where his head rested on the chair. However, after the law conducted its own thorough investigation of this incident, Jimvaro was arrested for the fatal shooting of Dominick Paternoster. On Tuesday, October 17, 42-year-old Vincent Romanino and 33-year-old Joshua Garcia were arrested in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.

After the death of Dominick Paternoster, the condition of his family is very serious. However, neither his loved ones had any idea that they would kill him with their own hands. Everyone is demanding justice for Dominick Paternoster along with peace of his soul. People are saying that the people involved in the death of Dominick Paternoster should be given the harshest punishment. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.