Don Megson Death Reason? How Did Sheffield Wednesday Legend Die? Obituary

Don Megson was a very well-known English football player-manager. He was regarded as one of Sheffield Wednesday’s greatest servants. He entered Sheffield Wednesday from Mossley in the Cheshire League in 1952. In November 1959 he created his first team debut and became the role of club captain. After Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Everton in the 1966 FA Cup Final, he was the first losing captain to lead his side in a lap of honor. He played more than 442 games for Sheffield Wednesday. Then he was the manager of Bristol Rovers where he served 5 years. He was a very amazing footballer who earned huge success in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Don Megson Death Reason?

A legendary defender for Sheffield Wednesday, Don Megson is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 16 March 2023 at the age of 86. His passing news has been confirmed by reporter Alan Biggs. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Don was born on 12 June 1936 in Sale, United Kingdom. As far as we know, he served as a freelance scout for Bolton Wanderers, the club whom his son Gary managed until 30 December 2009. He was one of the best football players. His family requests privacy during this hard time. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on ye social media.