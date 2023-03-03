DOR vs LEP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga

Hello, all the sports lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best Bundesliga leagues is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now they all are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chances to win the trophy. Here we have more information about the DOR vs LEP match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are ready to support their favorite team in the match as they know that it will very amazing and entertaining. Now all the players are also ready to give their best in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match at the venue then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Bundesliga league match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig is going to be played at Signal Iduna Park. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, day and venue. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Bundesliga

Team: Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs RB Leipzig (LEP)

Date: 4th March 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Gregor Kobel, 2. Mats Hummels, 3. Marius Wolf, 4. Niklas Sule, 5. Raphael Guerreiro, 6. Emre Can, 7. Salih Ozcan, 8. Jude Bellingham, 9. Karim Adeyemi, 10. Julian Brandt, 11. Youssoufa Moukoko

RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Janis Blaswich, 2. Marcel Halstenberg, 3. Lukas Klostermann, 4. Willi Orban, 5. Josko Gvardiol, 6. Emil Forsberg, 7. Konrad Laimer, 8. Dominik Szoboszlai, 9. Xaver Schlager, 10. Timo Werner, 11. Andre-Silva

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and outstanding and both teams are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig on 4th March 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at Signal Iduna Park. If we talk about the recent match result then the DOR team won five-match out of five and the LEP team won three matches, lost one match and draw one match. The DOR team has more chances to win the match against LEP. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.