DOR vs MOB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very well-known and favourite Bundesliga league is all set to entertain its fans. This match will be played between Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground as they don’t want to skip any last chance to win the match. Fans are very curious to know about the DOR vs MOB match and we will share it with you in this article.

Bundesliga is coming back with its two powerful teams and they are ready to face each other. Now all the fans are very excited for the match and this match is going to be very enjoyable. Currently, fans are waiting for the match as now fans waits is going to be lover super soon as only a few hours left before the match. The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and MOB is going to be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details team, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Bundesliga

Team: Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB)

Date: 13th May 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Gregor Kobel, 2. Mats Hummels, 3. Raphael Guerreiro, 4. Marius Wolf, 5. Niklas Sule, 6. Julian Ryerson, 7. Emre Can, 8. Marco Reus, 9. Julian Brandt, 10. Youssoufa Moukoko, 11. Donyell Malen

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jonas Omlin, 2. Nico Elvedi, 3. Ramy Bensebaini, 4. Joe Scally, 5. Kou Itakura, 6. Lars Stindl, 7. Florian Neuhaus, 8. Jonas Hofmann, 9. Kouadio Kone, 10. Alassane Plea, 11. Marcus Thuram

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team players are very talented and hardworking. This match will be played between Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach on 13th May 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Now fans are very keen to know about the match result Borussia Monchengladbach looks in good form in recent matches they are the favourites to win the match.