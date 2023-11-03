Doriana Temolo Cause of Death? Former News Director at Global National Television Passed Away

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Doriana Temolo, the former News Director at Global National Television, has sadly passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The abrupt and surprising demise of Doriana Temolo has left countless individuals in a state of shock and sorrow. Today, on Tuesday, November 1, 2023, it was confirmed that the former news director at Global National Television has passed away.

Her loss creates a substantial gap in the realm of Canadian broadcasting. Doriana Temolo held a significant role in the Canadian media landscape, earning respect for her role as the News Director at Global National Television. Renowned for her leadership and unwavering commitment, she made a profound impact on numerous individuals throughout her distinguished career. Temolo transcended the role of a newsroom employee; she was a trailblazer, a guiding force, and a true luminary. Her impact on Canadian broadcasting was far-reaching, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and serving as a wellspring of inspiration for those who are part of it today.

Doriana Temolo Cause of Death?

Michael Armstrong wrote : Today, we mourn the loss of a colleague and a dear friend. She was my go-to person in Vancouver, my primary contact for assignments for a remarkable fifteen years. Our work often took us to some of the world’s most challenging places, and when we arrived, we would provide employment opportunities to the local people, particularly during times of crisis, disasters, or conflicts. I’ve had people express their gratitude for the work we offered when they were out of jobs, saying, “Look at things here! God sent you!” And I would reply, “God didn’t send me. Doriana sent me.” I’ve spent 22 years at Global National, and Doriana Temolo was not just a co-founder but a friend, a mentor, and I would go as far as saying a motherly figure to many of us. She would spend nights worrying about our well-being.

When she retired, we celebrated in Ottawa, almost causing her to cancel her meetings in Toronto the next day. Allow me to share another story. When my wife Nathalie and I were expecting our second son, we couldn’t agree on a name. We each had our shortlists, but nothing matched. One day, in one of our daily conversations, I asked Doriana, “Your husband’s name is Mike, right?” She confirmed, “Yes.” “And your son’s name is Jacob, just like mine?” “Yes,” she replied. I paused for a moment and then asked, “What’s your daughter’s name?” “Justine.” The next day, I called her and explained that if our families lived closer or knew each other, I wouldn’t do this, but Nathalie and I both loved the name Justin. All the positive thoughts are now directed towards her husband, Mike, her son, Jacob, and her daughter, Justine.



From aspiring journalists to experienced professionals, many credit their achievements to Temolo’s mentorship and support. Her legacy will undoubtedly serve as an enduring wellspring of motivation for future generations in the broadcasting field. The unexpected passing of Doriana Temolo represents a notable loss in the realm of Canadian broadcasting. She will be commemorated for her substantial contributions to the industry, her exemplary leadership, and the positive influence she had on those in her presence. As we grieve her departure, we offer our sincere condolences to Doriana’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of crossing paths with her. Her memory will endure in the hearts of those she influenced and in the enduring legacy of her contributions.