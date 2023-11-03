Doriana Temolo Cause of Death? Global National Remembers Former News Director Doriana Dies

The BCTV/Globe BC family mourns the passing of Doriana Temolo, who fought valiantly against breast cancer and ultimately succumbed to her illness on November 1st, 2023. Her untimely passing sent shock waves through the grieving community, leaving a legacy of loss that will never be replaced. Continue with the reading of this article for not to miss a single piece of information related to us. So, be with the reading till the end of this article.
Doriana Temolo was born in 1958. She began her career in journalism in the late 70s when the industry was changing. She was a young, ambitious journalist who wanted to make a name for herself in the news industry. She began her career anchoring BCTV's noon show, which quickly established her as a household name in British Columbia. She went on to work alongside the legendary Bill Good on "Canada Tonight," further solidifying her place in the industry. One of Doriana's greatest accomplishments was joining the Global National team in 2021. Her dedication and passion for her work were apparent throughout the entire process.
Doriana Temolo Cause of Death?
At the age of 64, Doriana Tembolo’s lost her battle with breast cancer, sending shock waves through the community. She leaves behind a husband, Mike, as well as children and grandchildren to carry on her family legacy. Her impact on the world of journalism was immeasurable, and those who knew her well expressed their condolences on social media. “Doriana was a friend, a friend of mine, and a colleague of mine. She was a force to be reckoned with in the newsroom and the industry. Her character was second to none, and her work was second to none. Pam Radbourne-McLauchlan shared a heartfelt tribute to Doriana on Facebook, writing, “RIP Doriana.” Sarah Daniels also shared a touching post, expressing her admiration for the journalist and her work.
As the world mourns the passing of this remarkable journalist, her family has yet to provide any information regarding the arrangements for her funeral. Understandably, they require a period of mourning and healing. When they are prepared to inform the public of the arrangements for her final goodbye, they will do so, granting those who wish to express their condolences the opportunity to do so.
