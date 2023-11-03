Doriana Temolo Cause of Death? Global National Remembers Former News Director Doriana Dies

At the age of 64, Doriana Tembolo’s lost her battle with breast cancer, sending shock waves through the community. She leaves behind a husband, Mike, as well as children and grandchildren to carry on her family legacy. Her impact on the world of journalism was immeasurable, and those who knew her well expressed their condolences on social media. “Doriana was a friend, a friend of mine, and a colleague of mine. She was a force to be reckoned with in the newsroom and the industry. Her character was second to none, and her work was second to none. Pam Radbourne-McLauchlan shared a heartfelt tribute to Doriana on Facebook, writing, “RIP Doriana.” Sarah Daniels also shared a touching post, expressing her admiration for the journalist and her work.