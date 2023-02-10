Doris Bergman Death Reason? Hollywood Publicist Doris Bergman and Her Husband and Cat Die

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Hollywood publicist Doris Bergman has passed away reportedly at the age of 68. She died along with her beloved husband Albert Sassoe Jr, and their cat. This tragic incident happened on 8 February 2023, Wednesday. Since the news has come on the internet their close ones are very saddened and shocked by this news as no one thought they would lose their life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, the couple, unfortunately, passed away in a house fire that broke out early morning on Wednesday in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angles. A 911 was made by calling from inside the residence, but the call was cut off before enough details were provided to the dispatcher. When the fire department arrived at the location, the house was ablaze and they have been found dead of the bodies of the couple and their cat. This incident took place on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, at around 2:20 am. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Doris Bergman Death Reason?

Reportedly, Doris Bergman’s demise news has been confirmed by her longtime friend Sue Wong who is a fashion designer on the Facebook page, where she described Bergman as a good friend and said my good friend Doris Bergman die yesterday in an incendiary consuming fire along with her hubby, Albert and their pet. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by their sudden death and as soon as this news circulated on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Doris Bergman was a very kind and amazing person who worked as a Hollywood publicist and she hosted an Oscar gifting suite with Jane Lynch, Esai Morales, Brigitte Nielsen, Marilu Henner, and Judd Nelson as a guest. She also served with George Lopez on his annual golf classic event. Since the news has come on the internet many people expressed their deep condolences to their families and paid a tribute to them on the internet.