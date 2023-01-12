Dorothy Tristan Death Reason: ‘Klute’ Actress and Wife of Director John D. Hancock, Dead at 88

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very renowned actress Dorothy Tristan has passed away reportedly at the age of 88. She was a very famous actress who was better known for her roles in movies. She is no more among her close ones and she breathed last on Sunday. Recently her passing news went out on social media platforms and many people are very shocked by her sudden death. It is very shocking news for the television community as they lost one of the best actresses. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dorothy Tristan was a very popular actress who worked in several movies but she was known for her best roles Klute and Scarecrow and wife to movie director John D. Hancock. In 1970 she made her movie appearance in End of the Road before appearing alongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland in the Oscar-nominated “Klute” the next year. She became somewhat of the local legend in the town of Michiana, Mich. Tristan continued acting for the majority of her life. She achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dorothy Tristan Death Reason

According to the report, a well-known actress Dorothy Tristan passed away when she was 88 years old. She had taken her last breath on 8 January 2022, Sunday. She lost her life after a decade-long battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Her passing news has been confirmed by her representation. She passed away surrounded by her hubby and her caretaker whose name is Marcia Brodhacker.

She resumed working for the majority of her life, emerging in a series of independent movies afterward in her career that included A Piece of Eden, Girls of Summer and Suspended Animation.

She is survived by her loving husband John and two kids Alex Avakian and Tristan Avakian and three kids. Since her passing news went out many people are expressing their heartfelt condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.