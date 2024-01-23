Double Homicide in Borough Park: Elderly Couple Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn

Recently, a shocking incident occurred where an elderly couple was brutally killed by stabbing. Yes, you heard right two elderly people identified as Jacob and Rachel Sperber, were killed and the news of this terrible incident is making headlines on the news channels. and attracting attention. The authorities also made their presence in this case and shared some details regarding this incident. Many people and social media users are reaching online platforms to get more details. We have gained all the details and mentioned it in our article.

According to the reports, the news of this incident is coming forward from Borough Park, Brooklyn and it took place on Saturday night 20 January 2024. This incident left the whole community in a state of deep sadness. Jacob and Rachel Sperber were both reported seriously stabbed and found dead in their home. The report states that the son of the deceased couple is currently the prime suspect in the case. This news spread like wildfire on the internet and became a topic of discussion. There are still many details yet to be shared regarding this incident, so keep reading…

Double Homicide in Borough Park

Eyewitnesses and police reports stated that the incident started around 5:20 pm. When a 911 call led officers to 1158 45th St. in Borough Park, deputies quickly arrived on the scene. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jacob and Rachel Sperber, an elderly couple, with multiple serious stab wounds throughout their bodies. Both the injured were immediately taken to the nearby hospital Maimonides Hospital where the doctor confirmed their death. Following the gruesome discovery, the victim’s son reportedly locked himself inside the apartment, leading to a tense standoff with law enforcement officials. Continue your reading…

Now, deputies are continuing their investigation and the victim’s son has emerged as the prime suspect in the case. Eyewitnesses also reported that a bald man with red scratches on his head, glasses, and a beard was being bundled into an ambulance and taken away on a stretcher. Further, the killer, believed to be the son of the deceased couple, was taken into custody under heavy police presence, adding another layer of tragedy to this shocking incident. Still, the police vehicle is outside the home on 45th Street in Borough Park. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.