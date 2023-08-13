Doug Barron Cause of Death? Hal Harbour a.k.a. Doug Barron Passed Away at 71

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Doug Barron has passed away. He was a very well-known radio star who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 71. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person and currently, they are mourning his death. Since his sudden death came on the internet many people have been very saddened. Now they are very curious to know about Doug Barron and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Doug Barron was born on 14 October 1951 in Kitchener-Waterloo. He completed his education at Waterloo Lutheran University, where he studied business and economics and later bought a motorcycle. He began his profession as a broadcaster and went on to add music direction to his future plans. In 1971, he started working as a music director at CHNR-AM Simcoe moving to CHIC-AM in Brampton in 1974 as morning show host. He created the move to Halifax in 1976, working as production director for CJCH-AM. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Doug Barron Cause of Death?

Doug Barron is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 9 August 2023, Wednesday when he was 71 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his daughter Sophie on Facebook. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people have been very shocked and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Doug Barron was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his demise news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms.