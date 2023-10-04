Doug Larsen Cause Of Death? US Senator, Wife, And Their Two Children Passed Away

State Senator Doug Larsen, a Republican from North Dakota, was piloting a single-engine plane when it crashed Sunday evening, killing him, his wife, and two of his sons. Moab, Utah officials said Doug Larsen was in the cockpit at the time of the crash, which occurred near Canyonlands Regional Airport shortly after takeoff. The family was on their way home from a vacation in Scottsdale (Arizona) when they stopped at Moab, Utah’s airport to refuel.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. and confirmed that all four people on the plane had passed away. The sheriff’s office said they don’t know what caused the crash as they’re still investigating. According to public records, Doug Larsen was registered to fly a Piper Cherokee PA-28-140, a single-engine aircraft in June. It’s not clear if that’s the one that crashed. Early Monday morning, Hogue, a Republican state senator, wrote an email to his colleagues about the tragedy. “I don’t know where grief begins, but I believe it begins with prayer for Senator Larsen’s grandparents, his surviving stepchild, and Doug and Amy’s extended family,” Larsen had at least one stepchild who wasn’t on the plane Sunday. Doug Larsen Cause Of Death?

Governor Doug Burgum released a statement Monday morning confirming that four people were killed in a plane crash in Mandan, North Dakota. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, according to the Grand County sheriff’s office. The crash site was located by an Air Medical helicopter while rescue efforts were ongoing. The sheriff’s office released a brief statement on the incident, confirming that Doug Larsen had been elected to the North Dakota Senate for the first time in 2020. Before his election, Doug Larsen had served in the Army National Guard for nearly three decades. He was a member of the North Dakota State Senate’s Industry and Business Law Panel, and he and his wife owned a hotel. Further details on the incident will be released when family members are notified.